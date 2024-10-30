EU-backed body awards €127m to 6G projects

The Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU), a partnership jointly led by the European Commission (EC) and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), has awarded €127m in funding to 16 projects that are focused on 6G (or ‘beyond 5G’), taking the total amount awarded to date by the SNS JU to €507m.

The latest funding round, the third awarded by the SNS JU, will provide working capital to so-called Phase 3 projects that “aim to offer breakthrough innovations, develop experimental platforms, and conduct large-scale trials, driving world-class research and shaping the world’s digitally connected future.” Its previous funding rounds were in October 2023 (€130m to 27 Phase 2 projects) and in October 2022 (€250m to 35 Phase 1 projects).

For Phase 3, the European body received proposals from 1,874 applicants from 33 European countries. The 16 successful projects will “support 301 beneficiaries from 25 countries in developing and deploying next-generation network infrastructure, platforms, and services,” the SNS JU noted in this announcement.

“The projects selected highlight the diversity of 6G development happening across Europe, from infrastructure to applications to security,” noted Erzsébet Fitori, the body’s executive director. “SNS JU is proud to support these efforts to ensure Europe remains at the forefront of 6G research and innovation and help realise its potential to transform lives and society,” she added.

The 16 projects are:

FLECON-6G: Brings the “Intelligent 6G Network of Networks” vision to life delivering a flexible, secure and Open 6G Architecture. UNITY-6G: Focuses on creating a highly sustainable and scalable AI-native architecture to support the diverse requirements of 6G networks. 6G-LEADER: Is advancing the physical and Radio Access Network aspects of 6G such as machine learning-empowered algorithms and disaggregated RAN implementation. Multi-X: Develops a fusion 6G-RAN system that will pioneer multi-sensor and multi-technology paradigms for sensing applications. AMBIENT-6G: Introduces energy-neutral devices (ENDs) powered by ambient energy harvesting, aiming to achieve decades-long autonomy for IoT ecosystems. NexaSphere: Conceptualises a sustainable multi-connected 3D network, integrating radio and wireless-optical technologies for sectors like aeronautics and automotive. MARE: Will contribute a novel 6G security plane offering transparent, multi-domain security and privacy provisioning. XTRUST-6G: Will establish a robust zero-trust security framework, focusing on resilient, AI-driven and quantum-safe network and services. 6G MIRAI: Develops reliable AI-native wireless systems, leveraging cell-free massive MIMO and next-gen virtualized RAN for seamless communication. 6G ARROW: Focuses on leveraging AI in radio access networks, enhancing network efficiency and seamless device integration. SUSTAIN-6G (Sustainability Lighthouse): Develops a holistic sustainability framework that addresses environmental, societal, and economic aspects of 6G and for key vertical sectors. It will be applied in an end-to-end manner, considering the full lifecycle of assets. This project will be coordinated by Nokia. 6G-DALI: Will deliver an end-to-end AI framework for 6G, integrating AI experimentation as a service, data analytics and storage. X-TREME 6G (Microelectronics Lighthouse): Designs cutting-edge chipsets for 6G, including applications like wireless back-hauling and joint communication and sensing. 6G-VERSUS: Focuses on integrating sustainable technologies across five environmentally conscious industries, using innovative 6G platforms to optimise data and decision-making processes. AMAZING-6G: Aims to showcase 14 use cases in the domains of Healthcare, Public Safety, Energy and Transport (including Rail) implementing large-scale trials and pilots across Europe. Innovative technology enablers are planned to be developed and tested in the areas of Communications, Compute-as-a-Service, Applications and AI, IoT and localization. SNS CO-OP: Supports the overall activities of SNS JU, ensuring long-term continuity and coordination for 6G research and innovation efforts across Europe.

“Our research efforts align with the EU’s strategic policy priorities and strive to act on technology trends. While several of our projects build on the evolution of 5G, others explore a more revolutionary path for technology solutions to solve societal and industrial challenges,” noted Fitori.

As you’d expect, several of the projects have AI at their heart. For example, 6G-DALI, in which the Delft University of Technology (TU DElft) is involved, is focused on “reliable AI for 6G” by “pioneering the integration of AI into 6G networks with a two-pillar framework: AI experimentation as a service via MLOps, and data management via DataOps. It addresses challenges like limited datasets by creating a 6G Dataspace for secure data storage and sharing, enabling robust machine learning model training. The project also offers continuous monitoring and retraining, with a Digital Twin testbed for on-demand data generation. Together, this framework positions 6G-DALI as a key driver of AI-native 6G networks.”

And some of the projects have international ties: 6G-MIRAI, for example, is working with partners in Japan on the development of “reliable and robust AI-native wireless communication systems that enable the practical exploitation of the full potential of the latest physical layer technological advances, and of next-generation virtualized and potentially disaggregated radio access networks; while 6G-ARROW, which is focused on “fostering interoperability and collaboration between devices and networks”, is working with partners in South Korea.

The SNS-JU can draw on €900m of European Union funds for the 2021-2027, while the private sector will pitch in with at least the same level of funding. Those private funds will come from members of 6G-IA, which boasts vendors (including Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, Juniper Networks, HPE, Apple and Qualcomm) and enterprises as well as telcos (including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telenor and Vodafone), research institutes universities and IT industry associations among its members.

The SNS JU says it has two missions, namely: “Fostering Europe’s technology sovereignty in 6G by implementing the related Research and Innovation (R&I) programme leading to conception and standardisation around 2025”; and “boosting 5G deployment in Europe in view of developing digital lead markets and enabling the digital and green transition of the economy and society”.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV