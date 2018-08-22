It’s not the size of your spectrum stash, but how you deploy it that counts

Elisa is the Finnish operator with the largest customer share (38% to Telia Finland’s 34%) and its plans for 5G make interesting reading. In June this year Elisa claims it was the first operator in the world to launch commercial service over its 3.5 GHz non-standalone New Radio (NR) network, live in both Tampere Finland and Estonia. But that attempt to grab hollow bragging rights (who cares who makes the first call over a limited deployment of 5G radios?) is not the reason Elisa is arguably one of Europe’s most advanced operators, though it does point to its determination to be seen as such.

In fact Elisa is going for a measured roll-out of new 5G technology to keep up with (and keep comfortably ahead of) data demand on its network - that’s its goal. It’s not terribly exciting, but it is instructive when you consider that Elisa has been offering unlimited mobile data for around 10 years already. It’s not frightened of unlimited and it thinks it can keep offering it with 100 MHz of bandwidth at 3.5 GHz (or thereabouts) deployed across its existing macro network.

Pal Zarandy of Finnish telecoms consultancy, Rewheel, was recently invited in by Elisa to conduct tests on its 5G implementation. He says Elisa’s experts think they’ll be able to offer a reliable 200-300 Mbit/s 5G-based home broadband service across what is already the world’s most loaded LTE network. Elisa not only offers unlimited mobile broadband, but has successfully been offering home broadband as well.

“Elisa’s CEO has been telling the shareholders for at least the last 10 years or so, ‘Don’t worry the Capex will be flat and we will always find ways to accommodate the traffic’,” says Zarandy. “He has stuck to the basic position that we shouldn’t try to monetise data by irritating the customers (with overages and arguments over billing details). That doesn’t sound like a good business model, he’s said, so let’s try and serve the market and give the customer the data it wants.”