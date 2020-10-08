Huawei is hand in glove with Chinese Communist Party apparatus, say UK MPs

The powerful House of Commons Defence Committee of the UK parliament has concluded that Huawei does indeed have deep links into the Chinese Communist Party and government, despite the oft-repeated denials on the part of the infrastructure and handset manufacturer. Citing "clear evidence of collusion," the committee says the UK must remove Huawei equipment from the country's 5G network as soon as possible, and certainly well in advance of the current and far too leisurely a deadline of 2027. As things stand, the government has prohibited the country's mobile operators from buying any more new Huawei 5G infrastructure equipment after 21 December, 2020.

Huawei's riposte is that the report "lacks credibility as it is built on opinion rather than fact". To paraphrase the evidence given by Mandy Rice-Davies at an infamous 1960's trial involving a senior British cabinet minister, a Russian spy, a jazz musician and a baffled wombat, "Well, they would say that, wouldn't they?" ​

It is as well to remember the very real fact that, only last week, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre reported that a broadband-related "vulnerability of national significance" has been discovered in Huawei network equipment back in 2019 but had been kept secret until it was analysed and neutralised. It added that Huawei has consistently "failed adequately to address various "security flaws" in the UK's comms networks despite official complaints and clear instructions to remedy them.

The Defence Committee report says. "It is clear that Huawei is strongly linked to the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party, despite its statements to the contrary. This is evidenced by its ownership model and the subsidies it has received." It adds that the Chinese government has uttered "covert and overt" threats in attempts to ensure Huawei equipment remains in the national 5G network.

Meanwhile, Huawei has issued a statement saying, "We're sure people will see through these accusations of collusion and remember instead what Huawei has delivered for Britain over the past 20 years." Quite.

With typical British reticence and understatement the report recommends that if the Chinese authorities continue to threaten and/or attempt to blackmail the UK should "carefully consider China's future presence in critical sectors of the economy". "I say, Carruthers, we might even go so far as to prohibit Chinese involvement in our nuclear sector, what?" After all who knows what might be concealed in the Chinese provided hardware and software infrastructure of a new atomic power station - or even an old one?

However after rattling the teacups rather than sabres, and spilling no more than a drop of warm Earl Grey in the process, the report suddenly changes tack and goes so far as to warn that the UK and "the West" should not "succumb to ill-informed anti-China hysteria". And they say satire is dead… mind you it could be cleverly disguised irony. As might be the suggestion that the 2027 deadline for ripping Huawei kit out of UK networks could be brought forward to 2025 if the Chinese authorities continue to be beastly. Yeah, no hurry. That'll stop 'em in their tracks.