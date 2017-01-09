Trump’s other wall: China's ZTE cuts workforce on expectations of trade sanctions

ZTE has grown massively since it began operations back in 1984 when it concentrated solely on domestic sale of telecoms equipment. ZTE went to IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004 and used the money it made then to expand into international overseas markets and developed countries including Australia, Canada, France, Spain, the UK and the US.

ZTE is, ostensibly, a private multinational company but filings made on June 30 of last year show how that, among other shadowy shareholders, two entities huddled together under the umbrella of something called "ZTE Holdings" are in fact Chinese-government-owned enterprises Xi'an Microelectronics (a subsidiary of the China Academy of Aerospace Electronics Technology) and Aerospace Guangyu (a part of the Chinese Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation or 'CASIC').

Between them these two government companies own 37.5 per cent of ZTE. CASIC is a massive government-owned and controlled hi-tech business under the direct administration of central government. It's main purpose is military and the 'company' focuses mainly on research and development of missile technologies.

Despite the fact that the Chinese state has a big stake in ZTE and could ultimately foot the bill to save it, the company is not doing as well as it used to and things will deteriorate when (rather than if) sanctions disrupt its supply chain and customers go elsewhere.

ZTE has built a sizeable presence in the US and currently commands about a 10 per cent market share. However, that is under threat following a US Commerce Department decision in March of 2016 that it would prohibit the export sale of US components to ZTE (mainly from Intel, Microsoft and Qualcomm) and in retaliation for the Chinese' company's sales of it's equipment to Iran in breach of US sanctions.

ZTE has prevaricated and appealed and has thus far avoided the actual imposition of trading prohibitions - but that state of affairs seems likely to come to an abrupt end when Donald Trump enters the White House. The new administration could hit ZTE hard and fast and that would further weaken a company whose global handset shipments collapsed by more than 37 per cent last year.

This brutal reversal is of particular concern to ZTE's top brass (and by extension to the Chinese government). This morning an anonymous ZTE spokesman said, "Cuts in the handset business in China will be beyond 20 per cent."

All staff selected for the chop will be gone before March 1. Meanwhile, Reuters is reporting that ZTE senior manager who is based overseas has been given a 10 per cent 'staff reduction quota' that must be met by the end of this month. The anonymous source told the Reuter's reporter that he was "also given names that must go because they had tried to apply for jobs at Huawei (ZTE's home-grown rival) and are therefore branded as 'unstable factors'".

The chairman of ZTE, Zhao Xianming ,recently told employees that last year the company "encountered its biggest crisis in its 31 year history" and that things will have to change. Management and staff are to be "streamlined " (i.e. cut) and "businesses that don't fit our strategic direction or with low output performance will be shut, suspended, merged or reconfigured."