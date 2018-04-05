Times have changed but some vendors seem unwilling to accept the fact

As Peter Konings says, these days, the customer is in control, but CSPs can't do everything by themselves. What is needed is a complete industry eco-system where vendors partner with service providers and help them by truly embracing open solutions (such as OpenStack) and genuinely promoting inter-carrier automation standards. He says the most needful thing is for them to "jump into" the software world and embrace change. As an example he cites the pressing need to implement true software-specific licensing policies and not to continue simply copying and pasting old licensing policies direct from what used to be applied when vendors were still delivering hardware-based solutions alone.

Filmed at: Zero Touch & Carrier Automation Congress, 2018, Madrid, Spain