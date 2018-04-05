Fullscreen User Comments
CSPs would like an end to the top down approaches that so many vendors routinely use

By Martyn Warwick
Zero Touch Congress 2018-04-05T08:49:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eb2MbUXdRJw?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Shahar Steiff, AVP New Technology, PCCW Global

The relationship between CSPs and vendors can, at times, be difficult and even dysfunctional. Shahar Steiff says that to provide the best and most valuable assistance, equipment manufacturers and vendors could move away from the top-down approach so many of them take (where solutions are provided only for very closely delineated specific use cases on more or less a one-by-one, almost bespoke, basis) and adopt a new top-down/bottom-up model. With it, heed is taken of need, problems and challenges are broken down into elements, components and processes, specifications are identified and all facets are brought together at the centre of the top-down/bottom-up model and migrated directly into an automated service that takes the fulfillment of a customer requirement straight into network deployment.
 
 
Filmed at:  Zero Touch & Carrier Automation Congress, 2018, Madrid, Spain

