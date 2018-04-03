Automation not a ‘nice to have’: when it comes to 5G it will be crucial
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y5fWDd8om3Y?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Vanessa Little, Member, Technical Steering Committee, OSM & Director, Solutions Architecture, VMware
Vanessa maintains that it will be crucial that networks and their services are to a great degree self-healing and are able to scale out, scale in and so on under their own steam. That means CSPs will actually need AI-driven automation once they develop their complex virtualized infrastructures and have stringent SLAs to meet. The idea that an application (and probably an end-user) will have to wait for human intervention when something goes wrong, she says, is not feasible. That’s just on the fixed network side. When it comes to 5G, automation is even more completely necessary. When you look at how complex 5G networks are, she says, it will no longer be possible to provide a service as a “one off”.
Filmed at: Zero Touch & Carrier Automation Congress, 2018, Madrid, Spain
