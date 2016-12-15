Bolt, horse, stable: Yahoo hacked again but Verizon even more hacked-off

A billion accounts stolen. The biggest data breach in history!

Happened in August 2013.

Discovered by law enforcement agency - not Yahoo itself

All the fault of "forged cookies" - apparently

Yahoo has just revealed that a hacking attack in August 2013 resulted in data pertaining to over ONE BILLION of its subscribers being stolen. It is the biggest security breach in history and comes on top of Yahoo's earlier admission, in September, that 500 million user accounts had been hacked. If Yahoo covered-up the attack until now it will be a monumental scandal and heads should roll. If it is a newly-discovered breach then it is prima facie evidence that Yahoo leaks like a sieve and heads should roll.

Whoever broke through Yahoo's obviously poor security systems (and the company is claiming that it is a 'state-sponsored' attack" - by which we are meant to infer what? That it that it was Russia, North Korea, Iran or perhaps a rogue from Rhode Island?). The hackers stole Yahoo subscriber names, telephone numbers, dates of birth, encrypted passwords and unencrypted security questions. All data that could be used to reset a password.

In a statement Yahoo says it is making all affected users change their passwords while Yahoo itself is "invalidating unencrypted security questions". It took an attack double the size of the September breach to force Yahoo into action. After the first admitted attack it simply refused to compel users to change their passwords or security questions. Too much like hard work presumably.

This isn't a matter of locking the stable door after the horse has bolted. It is one of knowingly leaving it open for three years during which time the horse has had a couple of gap years, backpacked around the world and carried the likes of Julan Assange and Edward Snowden off to their various exiles and hidey-holes. Then it went to live a life of luxury with Kim Jong Un where it is now blowing fragrant equine raspberries at Yahoo HQ. It is an utter disgrace.

Yahoo claims it found out about the 'new' attack after "analyzing data files provided by law enforcement". In other words the company didn't even manage to discover the breach form itself, it had to be told about it by outside agencies. It is pathetic.

Under the dreadful CEO-ship of Marissa Mayer, Google's star hasn't so much fallen as plunged to earth in a self-induced kami-kaze death dive. Security systems had been allowed to rot on the vine after Mayer and some of her executive team fought with the security department over the expense and 'inconvenience' of deploying upgraded security measures that would have brought the company up to par with the likes of Facebook and Google.