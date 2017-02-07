WiFi management as a service: an XaaS whose time has come?

ISPs could be making billions with managed WiFi

Research shows that up to 20% customers are interested

It used to be that indoor radio specialists often cited WiFi’s lack of manageability as the main reason users needed indoor cellular or, at the very least, some sort of hybrid approach involving both LTE and WiFi. I’ve been in a presentation on indoor services and DAS (distributed antenna systems) where WiFi was simply not mentioned, not even to give it a kicking (it got the kicking in the one-on-ones after the presentation).

Now at least one indoor radio specialist, XCellAir, appears to be on the turn, at least when it comes to the home market. Apparently WiFi can be ‘managed’ too. As well as offering a range of hybrid WiFi/LTE/LAA solutions for the premises it is putting its weight behind a ‘managed WiFi’ concept for the home which could be provided by either telcos and third parties. In theory such a service might provide the best of both worlds: the device ubiquity of WiFi together with something approaching the reliability of a managed service.. that’s If it can do what it says on its tin.

According to XCellAir, which has just produced some research on the subject, the demand is there. It has surveyed 1,000 consumers in both the US and UK to reveal that an average of 15% of consumers would willingly pay $34 per year for their Wi-Fi service to be managed by their service provider or a third party. It claims this represents a $6.7 billion missed opportunity for service providers globally.

Long experience has taught me to be wary of ‘missed opportunities and their startling numbers, and the 15 per cent tally doesn’t seem particularly astounding (always reverse those stats to get a feel for them the other about - in this case 85 per cent of consumers are presumably not interested in managed WiFi).