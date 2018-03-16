Vendors get serious about tackling WiFi's notspot problem

Like most WiFi users I’ve experienced much improvement over the years already. Ten or 15 years ago WiFi’s inadequacies were widely shared and often moaned about, but today the level of moaning seems to be less. Even so the vendors have now decided to push forward to put some new technology to work to improve WiFi’s reach and performance.

China Telecom Guangdong has just announced that it’s used Huawei's SmartWi-Fi solution to launch China's first cloud-based smart home management platform. The highly-dense buildings and complex household designs in Guangdong means that home users are bedeviled by Wi-Fi signal conflict, poor Wifi coverage, low access rates, and difficult Wi-Fi fault locating, problems which often require a technician visit. With Huawei’s cloud-based Operations and Maintenance system, it claims, streaming can be improved and remote fault diagnosis can cut down on costly truck-rolls.

But the most promising developments are in providing some sort of meshing with multiple WiFi hubs and, better yet, vendors are going to great lengths to make the resulting WiFi management less of a nightmare.

Traditionally, the user interface (if you could call it that) on a WiFi hub has been about as friendly as a ferret while the black box with telescopic aerials has been an aesthetic nightmare. All that is changing fast.

Google has just announced that its mesh Wi-Fi system in a new ‘ three-pack’ will be available in the UK (previously only on sale in the US). This is a mesh network with one of the three radios in the pack acting as the main unit and the other two placed around the home to catch data conversations in awkward corners or rooms.

The difficulty with these meshes was always the set-up - like an Ikea flatpack it all looks great in theory, it’s when you get it home and try to work out how it all fits together that the adventure falls apart. Naturally Google set itself the task of making the set-up as simple and as automatic as possible, with signals intelligently adjusted.

Nokia has also recently got into the WiFi act. Just today it’s announced that it’s completed the purchase of WiFi specialist Unium (the buy was only announced earlier this year) and again Unium’s task within Nokia is all about filling those deadspots around the home while tackling issues like WiFi security. As usual the focus is on improving the WiFi ‘customer experience’.