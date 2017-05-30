Qualcomm creates Mesh networking platform for the connected home

New mesh networking platform and reference design for OEMs

Incorporates voice control, IoT connectivity and carrier-class features

Works with range of 802.11 wi-fi technologies for backhaul

IoT compatibility includes CSRmesh and 802.15.4 technologies

Qualcomm has announced a new networking platform and associated reference design that strengthens its position in home mesh networking technology. The new Mesh Networking Platform is described by Qualcomm as “a unique combination of technologies upon which original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and broadband carriers can deliver next-generation connected home experiences”.

Devices based on the platform should deliver robust and consistent connectivity to smart devices throughout the home, as well as feature voice control capabilities, centralised management and security, and a range of mesh system features for carrier-grade networks. The Mesh Networking Reference Design provides OEMs with a development path for the creation and commercialisation of these next-generation products.

We are already seeing mesh-based wi-fi enter the home market, in an attempt to provide customers with better coverage – rather than just rely on a single wireless access point that radiates in a circular pattern. Google is already shipping its mesh devices to the US and UK (although rather patronisingly it decided not to offer a 3-unit kit to UK users as it decided they all live in smaller houses than US consumers, so a 2-unit version will suffice), specialists such as Netgear and Linksys are also in the market, as too is UK operator BT, which is getting good reviews for its 3-unit (hear that, Google?) mesh solution.

“Qualcomm Technologies helped create a new category of mesh networks that are transforming in-home connectivity,” said Gopi Sirineni, VP product management, Qualcomm Technologies. “New capabilities like voice assistance and IoT radio integration will not only transform consumer experiences at home, but along with carrier-grade feature enhancements, make it easier for our customers to adopt and deploy mesh systems aligned to how people want their networks to perform.”