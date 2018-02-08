Deutsche Telekom sees viable future for smart glasses with edge computing

Deutsche Telekom announces joint venture with Zeiss

Goal is to evolve the components necessary to future-proof the technology

Edge computing key step to realising the potential of smart glasses

Move the compute requirements into the cloud

Deutsche Telekom and Zeiss are expanding their partnership for smart glasses, a year after first announcing their shared interest in the sector . Each company holds a 50 per cent stake in the tooz technologies, a joint venture created to host their development projects, and which is jointly headquartered and managed in the US and Germany.

Zeiss provides the optical technology and is responsible for its ongoing development, whilst Deutsche Telekom offers up delay-free connectivity. Strategic and operational responsibility is handled by the (annoyingly capitalisation-free) tooz technologies. Bringing it all together, the two partners hope to offer the resulting smart glasses technology to manufacturers, under licence.

However, smart glasses have got off to a rocky start. Google entered the market hard and fast, and then crashed and burned. Snap tried a more basic approach, by just integrating a camera into glasses, yet that too failed. Still, the industry persists, with the genuine belief that a market does indeed exist. In fact, Intel showed off its smart glasses work recently – known as Vaunt, they look far more practical than Google’s earlier attempt, although we still await evidence of just how good the retinal projection turns out to be.

In order to better understand customer requirements for smart glasses, Deutsche Telekom and Zeiss developed a series of specific applications together with more than 40 partners from industry, commerce and science as part of a developer program. And rather sensibly, given the latest market analysis predictions, they are looking at industrial as well as consumer markets.

"The diverse and economically promising development projects have confirmed for us that there will be a market for Smart Glasses as well as for business and end consumers," says Christian Stangier, SVP of Connected Devices at Telekom. "These scenarios range from logistics and maintenance to fitness and health applications."