Ericsson charts the rise and rise of network streamed video

Ericsson has just launched the eighth edition of its annual ConsumerLab TV and Media report just as it appears to be de-emphasising its TV and Media business with talk of divestment and/or partnering to give it breathing space to concentrate on its core telco infrastructure business.

Certainly eight years ago when its media report started appearing, TV was a keen area of focus for Ericsson. But the ‘TV Everywhere’ concept it advanced seems to have failed to develop in the direction the company had been banking on and this year it announced that it would be looking around for ‘strategic opportunities’ for the business.

Despite this Ericsson recently managed to ink a substantial deal for its MediaFirst platform with a Japanese cable operator. This might bode well for any partner negotiations, but as far as we can tell, that success hasn’t changed Ericsson’s strategy.

According to an Ericsson spokesperson the company is still “planning to explore strategic opportunities for our Media business and that these opportunities could include partnerships, third party investments or potential divestments for parts or all of the portfolio – or a combination.”

Meanwhile in the background all the numbers concerning online TV viewing continue to spiral upwards as Ericsson’s report illustrates.

Ericsson ConsumerLab predicts that the growth of on-demand viewing will make up almost half of total viewing by 2020 and 50 per cent of all TV and video viewing will take place on a mobile screen (tablets, smartphones and laptops), an increase of 85 per cent since 2010, with the smartphone alone accounting for almost one quarter (an increase of nearly 160 percent since 2010).

But it’s not just boring old streamed TV. Virtual Reality (VR) will be ‘on the road’ to becoming mainstream, it’s claimed, with 1 in 3 consumers becoming VR users by 2020.

According to Anders Erlandsson, Senior Advisor, Ericsson ConsumerLab: “We can see that consumers are not only watching more video but also changing how and when they do so. This is also shown through the continued growth of mobile viewing, which has been a booming trend since 2010.”