US claims Chinese drones being used to spy on strategic infrastructure

US Customs says commercial and consumer UAVs involved in industrial (and other) espionage

Users don't know where their data goes

Small print T&Cs indicate that it 'may' cross borders

Manufacturer says US claims are "false and misleading"

A US government agency, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau (ICE), has issued a despatch stating that it has "moderate confidence" that some Chinese-manufactured drones being flown in America are involved in industrial, agricultural and other espionage and are sending sensitive data the devices have captured and photographed back to various shadowy Chinese organisations and the People's Liberation Army.

The claim is yet another example of concerns being voiced by the American authorities about data security, data theft, China's growing technical prowess and its deepening (and hardening) rivalry with the US. It also shows that seemingly innocuous consumer hobby technology used by a foreign power to breach the strategic security of the US.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) manufacturer in question is Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology, a Chinese company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong province just over the border from Hong Kong. Commonly known as DJI, it is the biggest UAV manufacturer the world and commands a massive 85 per cent shares in the global consumer drones market. It is far and away the biggest drones seller in North America.

Its range of products includes drones, flying platforms, flight controllers for multi-rotor UAVs, helicopters accessories, aerial and handheld gimbals and ground stations for professional and amateur use. DJI drones are sold directly via the company's website and through "authorised" DJI dealers in the US and in many other parts of the world.

DJI UAVs are used routinely by the film, television and music industries for aerial photography and videography, flight platforms, cameras, propulsion systems, camera stabilisers, and flight controllers. The drones, which are all but invisible to the human eye and inaudible to the human ear when they are in flight and above a height of a couple of hundred feet or so, can be used to film cityscapes, beaches and natural wonder of the world.