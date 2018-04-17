UK warns of ZTE “security risks” as US imposes trade ban

NCSC writes to telcos to warn of national security threat from ZTE products

US government bans its companies from exporting goods to ZTE

FCC votes today to limit funding for companies that pose a security threat

Meanwhile, Huawei obtains European CE-TEC verification

First Huawei, now ZTE; the US authorities are getting tough on what they perceive to be cyber security threats from the two major China-based telecoms vendors. This time though, the UK has also chimed in with its own security fears around ZTE.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is alarmed by the threat to national security posed by having ZTE equipment installed in the country’s telecoms networks. The Financial Times newspaper has apparently seen a letter sent by Ian Levy, technical director of the NCSC, addressed to the UK telcos, regulator Ofcom and to ZTE itself. Its message was alarming stark.

“The use of ZTE equipment or services within existing telecommunications infrastructure would present risk to UK national security that could not be mitigated effectively or practicably,” wrote Levy. Linking in the wider perceived China threat, he added: “The UK telecommunications network already contains a significant amount of equipment supplied by Huawei, also a Chinese equipment manufacturer. Adding in new equipment and services from another Chinese supplier would render our existing mitigations ineffective.”

The letter from NCSC also apparently referred to the settlement reached earlier this year between ZTE and US officials, when the Chinese vendor pleaded guilty to criminal charges of violating US sanctions on North Korea and Iran, and paid the US Treasury a $1.19 billion fine.

The NCSC posted a brief statement from Dr Levy on its website, and whilst falling short of an official blacklisting of ZTE, the message was clear: “NCSC assess that the national security risks arising from the use of ZTE equipment or services within the context of the existing UK telecommunications infrastructure cannot be mitigated.”