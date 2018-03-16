PBX market shrinks as upgrades slow and prices reduce

The PBX has held up well considering the number of times its death has been exagerated

But now analysts chart a nearly 9 per cent drop in the PBX market

Users either see, or expect, a move to the cloud so are holding back on upgrades

The private branch exchange (PBX) - or in marketing moments, the private automatic branch exchange (PABX) - used to be a very important part of the corporate telecoms market. In fact, for the longest time - before computers came out of their glass boxes and populated offices and mobiles turned up - it pretty-much WAS the corporate telecoms market. Even once the computers arrived many thought that the integrated services PBX (switching both data and voice) was the way forward for computer networks. IBM famously went and bought a big PABX vendor called Rholm on the expectation that the industries would eventually converge. They didn’t

So circuit switching took a back seat to packets and the slow decline of the conventional PBX began, edged aside (but not that quickly) by IP and hybrid PBXs.

Today, IHS Markit reports that the slow decline appears to have accelerated with the global market decreasing 8 per cent in 2017 from 2016, to $5.7 billion. Total PBX lines were down 9 per cent year over year in 2017, with every segment taking a hit.