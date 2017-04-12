Huawei looks towards digital transformation for carriers and enterprises

Launches Network Value+ investment solution for telcos

Vendor says 67 per cent of carriers have initiated a full-service strategy

New “platform+ ecosystem” strategy for enterprises

The Internet of Elevators. Really?

During its Global Analyst Summit this week, Huawei focused on its capabilities to assist digital transformation for both carriers and enterprises. Transformation has been a hook for many vendors and integrators for a number of years now and so, given Huawei’s penchant for blanketing the market with as many products and services as possible, it’s no surprise that the Chinese vendor should be making a big play for this lucrative segment.

Looking at the telco market first, Huawei has launched its Network Value+ “precision investment” solution for carrier’s digital businesses. It provides telcos with network planning, construction and evolution schemes targeting full-service operations, ensuring effective investment and maximizing network value.

According to Huawei, 67 per cent of global carriers have initiated a full-service strategic process, developing their businesses and networks towards converged services. It argues that the single-layer network and business approach means network resources cannot be shared and the investment cost is therefore increased, whilst also maintaining a lengthy ROI cycle.

Huawei says its Network Value+ solution, backed up by capabilities such as valued user identification and precision planning, helps to efficiently allocate limited resources, optimises network investment efficiency, and accelerates the full-service strategic process. It cites the example of China Mobile’s Wuxi Branch which was looking to develop home broadband services. Through cross-domain planning of optical, transport, access, RAN and IP networks, Huawei says it was able to help China Mobile increase resource efficiency by 20 per cent and service provision efficiency by 30 per cent, whilst the all-important number of broadband users was also increased.