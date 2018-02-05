Cisco, Apple, Aon and Allianz launch cyber risk management solution

Combined approach integrates technology, services and insurance

Cisco, Apple, Aon and Allianz have just announced a new cyber risk management solution for businesses, comprised of cyber resilience evaluation services from Aon, secure technology from Cisco and Apple, and options for enhanced cyber insurance coverage from Allianz. The new solution is designed to help a wider range of organisations better manage and protect themselves from cyber risk associated with ransomware and other malware-related threats (more details via this video).

According to the partners, many organizations find it difficult to understand and manage this risk effectively due to several factors: losses from cyber threats are outpacing investment in IT security; a low adoption of cyber insurance; an active adversary; a fragmented security technology market; and a security skills shortage.

“We know that in a digital world security must come first, and our integrated security architecture reduces customers’ overall risk of exposure to ransomware and malware attacks,” said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco. “Cisco Security technology is central to the new holistic risk management solution and we are excited to bring another important benefit to our customers with greater options for cyber insurance.”

The key elements of the offering include:

Cyber Resilience Evaluation: Aon cyber security professionals will assess interested customers’ cyber security posture and recommend ways to help improve their cyber security defences.

Cyber Insurance: Allianz evaluated the Cisco and Apple-based solution and determined that customers using Cisco Ransomware Defense, and/or qualified Apple products can be eligible for the Allianz-developed enhanced cyber insurance.

Cisco Ransomware Defense is part of Cisco’s integrated security portfolio that leverages threat intelligence from Cisco Talos to see threats once, and block them everywhere. The solution includes advanced email security, next-generation endpoint protection and cloud-delivered malicious internet site blocking, to strengthen an organization’s defences against malware, ransomware and other cyber threats.

“The choice of technology providers plays a critical role in any company’s defence against cyberattacks," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re thrilled that insurance industry leaders recognize that Apple products provide superior cyber protection, and that we have the opportunity to help make enhanced cyber insurance more accessible to our customers.”

“Ransomware is an evolving risk that impacts every level of an enterprise. Organizations urgently need to be managing these risks from both the technical and the financial perspective,” said Jason Hogg, CEO, Aon Cyber Solutions. “This holistic solution provides our clients with an integrated approach to addressing ransomware risk. We can provide customers with guidance on what cyber defences, resources and processes to deploy to improve their cyber posture.”