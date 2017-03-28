Can Ekholm chart a new course for Ericsson through troubled waters?

Promise of a “focused business strategy and improved internal efficiency”

Core portfolio areas: networks, digital services and IoT

Potential offload of Media and Cloud Infrastructure businesses

Restructuring costs will at least double as a result

Ericsson’s new CEO this morning unveiled his eagerly anticipated strategy for the company. The question is – will Börje Ekholm prove to be the modern day equivalent of the Norwegian Roald Amundsen or England’s Edward Smith? The former managed to navigate the Gjøa through the North West Passage to successfully chart a course from Greenland to Alaska, whereas the latter was the unfortunate captain of the Titanic who sailed into the iceberg.

The good ship Ericsson has, to be fair, seen better and more prosperous days. Although it still remains a major infrastructure vendor and technology innovator, the emergence of virtualisation and the resulting shake up of vendor-telco relationships has left it at a crossroads. It cannot afford to continue as it once did, yet repeated attempts to diversify and realign have not produced the necessary results.

Consequently, Börje Ekholm, the recently-appointed president and CEO, is faced with yet another attempt at restructuring the company, this time promising a “focused business strategy” (please, nobody mention rearranging deckchairs…).

"For some time Ericsson has been challenged on both technology and market leadership and the group strategy has not yielded expected returns,” explained Ekholm. “In our strategy review we have listened carefully to customers around the world and made an in-depth analysis of our portfolio and performance. To enable us to immediately take action and move with speed in execution we are today outlining our path to restoring profitability and to lead with innovation and best in class solutions in areas we have decided to focus on."

Key to the strategy will be the pursuit of a more focused business strategy to “revitalise technology and market leadership”, improve group profitability and enable customer success. It intends to “drive the development of market-leading solutions, fully leveraging the potential of 5G, IoT and cloud”. Restoring profitability is paramount, so that means slimming the portfolio to fewer areas and securing effectiveness and efficiency in operations.