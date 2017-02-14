Amazon leverages AWS to enter the business communications market with Chime

Unified communications service for audio and video collaboration

Cross-platform support and three tiers of services

Service will compete against Cisco’s WebEx, Skype and GoToMeeting

AWS believes Chime is “one third the cost” of traditional solutions

Amazon is the latest webscale company to enter the crowded yet still relatively immature business communication collaboration market. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is leveraging its capabilities as the world’s dominant public cloud provider to launch Chime, a unified communications service for business customers. It says Amazon Chime enables customers to start high-quality video and audio meetings with one-click, allowing customers to host or join a meeting, chat, and share content and screens with a seamless, synchronised experience across Windows and Mac desktops, and iOS and Android smartphones.

Amazon believes most current meetings solutions are “disappointing, clunky and hard to use, the video is grainy and disconnects frequently, the audio quality is poor, there’s constant background noise and it’s impossible to know who’s causing it, they require long PINs to enter and join a call, and have second-rate mobile features and apps.” Oh, and “they are way too expensive”. Damning appraisals, but it’s hard to disagree.

“It’s pretty hard to find people who actually like the technology they use for meetings today,” said Gene Farrell, VP Enterprise Applications at AWS. “Amazon Chime delivers frustration-free meetings, allowing users to be productive from anywhere. And with no ongoing maintenance or management fees, Amazon Chime is a great choice for companies that are looking for a solution to meetings that their employees will love to use.”