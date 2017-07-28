Twitter's jitters make shareholders bitter

Share price plummets again. This time by 14 per cent

User base just won't grow, despite the liberal use of Manure

New features and live content fail to increase "user engagement"

Q2: bigger net loss, reduced revenues

In August 2015 the value of Twitter stock first fell below its IPO price. But Twitter's user numbers had been on the slide for more than a year before that. With much fanfare and brou-ha-ha the company went to Initial Public Offering in September 2013 but the gilt on the gingerbread quickly tarnished and since 2014 Twitter has been casting around trying to grow its user base. It has met with no permanent success. In fact, despite all its efforts, user numbers have either fallen or stagnated.

Just take a look at these headlines: "Twitter plunges on weak user growth (Business Insider, Feb 2014), "Twitter stock falls below IPO price. (Wired. Aug 2015), "Twitter user base falls by 33 per cent in two years". (Guardian. Jan 2016) "Twitter shares tumble as users disappear". (Forbes. Feb 2016), "Twitter advertising revenue falls. Shares drop more than 10 per cent." (Reuters. Feb 2017). There are many more in similar vein but you will have got the message by now.

Twitter is in trouble. Despite the 'bread and circus' distraction still effected in some US quarters by the endless asinine and self-aggrandising postings and posturings of a phalanx of narcissistic 'celebrities', the reality is that users are deserting the social media site in their droves. In Q1 Twitter reported that it had an average of 70 million monthly active users in the US. In Q2 it was 68 million and falling.

However, Twitter is taking consolation, and claiming that things are alright really, because the number of users worldwide remained more or less constant at a growth rate of zero. Twitter shareholder's aren't quite so sanguine, indeed they are hopping mad as they watch the value of their investments whittled away quarter-by-quarter. Yesterday, on publication of the latest set of weak results, Twitter stock fell in value by 14 per cent.

Incredibly, in a conference call with analysts, both Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, and Anthony Noto, the CFO, played down the dismal figures and said what they are most interested in are the average number of daily active users because such metrics provide 'more detailed' data. They claim that by applying such a measure, (which no other social networks do) usage in the US actually grew by nine percent in Q2 and that growth rates are "stable'. No they are not. A plateau is a plateau and many of them are atop vertiginous cliffs that are all too easy to trip over and fall off.

And believe it or not, Twitter's latest spin gets even harder to understand. Without adducing any supportive empiric evidence the company is simultaneously claiming that daily active user growth has risen by 12 per cent on Q2 2016 but is also down by 14 per cent from Q1 this year. It also says the absence of growth is the result of "seasonal effects" but hasn't said what they are.