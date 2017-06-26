Why Telstra is supporting the Offer Canvas catalyst
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WRUZ5uH4yzY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Fawad Nazir, Chief Architect Digitisation, Telstra and Jamie Richardson, General Manager Technology, Telstra
In the digital world, competitive marketing is real-time and dynamic, but offer managers are hamstrung by painfully slow processes due to complex and rigidly coupled BSS/OSS systems. The Offer Canvas catalyst project empowers offer managers to focus on the customers and competition, and helps them curate offers as frequently as needed. Championing the project is Australian telco Telstra, with a number of supporting vendors, including Oracle.
Filmed at: TM Forum Live!, Nice, 17 May 2017
