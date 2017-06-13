TM Forum launches Digital Maturity Model for CSP transformation

The TM Forum launched its Digital Maturity Model (DMM) at its annual event in Nice in May. The DMM allows communications service providers (CSPs) to assess their digital maturity and plan their digital transformation across their entire organisation, and has already been endorsed by a number of leading operators. In a recent survey conducted by TM Forum, 54 per cent of CSPs revealed that their previous attempts at transformation had been unsuccessful, highlighting the need for a cross-industry methodology to guide and manage change on an enterprise-wide basis.

Shahar Steiff, VP New Technologies at PCCW Global, is one of the CSPs supporting the launch. “It puts the spotlight on what we believe is important for organisations to consider when base-lining and planning for their own digital transformations,” he said.

Filmed at: TM Forum Live!, Nice, 16 May 2017