The role of APIs in network transformation

Ciena's Blue Planet delivers carrier-grade orchestration capabilities for automating service delivery across multiple domains, including instantiating, managing and chaining virtual network functions (VNFs), utilizing MANO guidelines. Blue Planet intelligently orchestrates legacy and NFV infrastructure resources through the use of APIs that abstract network complexity.

Steve Alexander also gives his views on the state of CSP transformation projects and what operators are looking for from their vendor partners.

Filmed at: TM Forum Live!, Nice, 2017