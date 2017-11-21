Second look: Offer Canvas catalyst
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lJ4wUpKkvK8?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
TM Forum Catalyst
Competitive marketing is real-time and dynamic, but offer managers are hamstrung by painfully slow processes due to complex and rigidly coupled BSS/OSS systems. The Offer Canvas Catalyst was created to empower offer managers to focus on the customers and competition, and helps them curate offers as frequently as needed. Telstra is the service provider champion for the catalyst, with Sigma Systems the lead participant. Re-useable modules are published from BSS/OSS systems in the offer catalogue, which can be curated by offer managers using analytics, and then BSS/OSS systems can respond to offer models in real time and prepare to fulfill customer orders.
Featuring:
Catherine Michel, Chief Technology Officer, Sigma Systems
Jamie Richardson, General Manager Technology, Telstra
Fawad Nazir, PhD. Chief Architect Digitisation, Telstra
Filmed at: TM Forum Live!, Nice, 16 May 2017
