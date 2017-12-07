Fullscreen User Comments
The case for industry harmonisation

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
TIP Summit 2017-12-07T14:00:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/21TLm7femZE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Marc Cohen, Independent Consultant

Marc Cohen, formerly of the Linux Foundation and a long-standing industry advocate for open source and network transformation, argues that we now have a pressing need for harmonisation. With a multitude of industry groups, SDOs and open source projects, how does the industry ensure this results in positive gain, rather than merely too much duplication and confusion? Harmonisation, he suggests, is a natural evolution of the open revolution. This is not to say there is no collaboration, however, cross-group interactions today are informal. We need a cross-industry forum in which to address industry-wide issues; a process that is going to take some time to establish.

Filmed at: TIP Summit, Santa Clara, November 2017

Join The Discussion

