Investing in the innovation around the new TIP ecosystem
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T5VTuLABjQw?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Manish Vyas, President Communications Business and Chief Executive, Network Services, Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra was one of the first member companies to join the Telecom Infa Project (TIP). As an integrator, it is focused around deployment and bringing together the various elements of the new ecosystem. Tech Mahindra view this ecosystem as a triumvirate: at the top are the ecosystem creators, such as Facebook, Red Hat and Intel; then there are the innovative technology disruptors; and finally there are the network operators, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of this work. As Manish Vyas explains, Tech Mahindra is active in a number of TIP project groups and has just completed a deployment in California for the backhaul initiative. It also sees the TIP Labs as playing an important role - improving the project concepts, bringing the ecosystem members together, and encouraging start-ups to take the necessary bold steps. They also provide a phenomenal collaborate environment.
Filmed at: TIP Summit, Santa Clara, November 2017
