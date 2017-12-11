Deutsche Telekom leads TIP's work on mmWave solutions for FWA and mobile backhaul

The Millimetre Wave (mmWave) project group is a recently-launched initiative of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), which aims to define and advance 60GHz wireless networking solutions to address the growing demand for bandwidth in dense, highly-populated cities in a more easy and cost-effective alternative to fiber deployment. Since its launch in September, more than 200 members have joined, including operators, chipset providers, backhaul network vendors, system integrators, and test and measurement companies.

The engineering effort will focus on creating a low-cost hardware design complemented with a suite of software tools and best practices to help service providers and municipalities streamline and maximize mmWave deployments. This effort is currently focused on four areas: cost economics modelling, validation, network planning and best practices. Each of these four tracks will support the 60GHz uses cases focused on fixed wireless access, mobile backhaul and smart city applications.

Deutsche Telekom, who co-chairs the group with Facebook, recently established a mmWave network TIP Community Lab in Berlin.

Salil Sawhney, Manager of Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems, Facebook

Andreas Gladisch, VP Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom

Filmed at: TIP Summit, November 2017, Santa Clara