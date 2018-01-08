Few telcos will make extra profits from 5G, says analyst

Dr. Roehn takes a contrarian view on the development of 5G beyond the consumer sphere and says innovation in 5G will not come from the telcos but from other ecosystems smart enough to use 5G capabilities and features. What's more, he does not believe that telcos will make any extra profits from 5G unless they are able are able quickly and more efficiently to introduce 5G to other and different industry sectors - and most operators won't be able to do it. He adds that telco transformation will eventually come but progress is quite slow and that only truly smart' telcos will use open APIs and open source methodologies to develop their offerings more quickly than others and so will reap the benefits of being able the better and more rapidly to deploy new technology than those operators that won't bite the bullet and delay the introduction of SDN and NFV.

Filmed at: The Great Telco Debate, 2017, London