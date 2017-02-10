Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Feature: Telcos & the OTTs: Who will be the last man standing?

The Great Telco Debate 2017-02-10T10:12:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mWzIDL7qjlU?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Interviews from The Great Telco Debate

Our interviewees think that both Telcos and OTTs/Web-scale players will remain standing, pointing out that although ‘old telephony’ is diminishing in both value and volume, that doesn’t mean that the telco role is going away. As the old model contracts there are interesting, new opportunities emerging in IoT and enterprise networking, for instance. The end result will see combinations of the two types of player, but perhaps fewer of them. So in answer to the question, both will be standing: they must, as telcos have the network and the OTTs can’t deliver a service without them. 

Featuring:

Dean Bubley, Founder, Disruptive Analysis
Marcus Weldon, President of Bell Labs and Corporate Chief Technology Officer, Nokia
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, Senior Executive Vice President, Innovation, Marketing and Technologies, Orange
Martin Taylor, CTO, Metaswitch Networks

FILMED AT: The Great Telco Debate, 2016, London

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK