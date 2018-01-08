Brexit: The elephant in the telephone exchange

The UK's departure from the European Union looms larger every day and for the telecoms industry the effects will be profound but remain as yet remain unknown and unquantifiable. That's because many senior industry executives still seem to be in denial and will not discuss the issues in public. Not Howard Watson though. His views are unequivocal and straightforward. He says that BT, and by extension the rest of the UK telecoms sector, must continue to have access to key European assets, particularly in the areas of funding and personnel. BT has long worked in close collaboration with people from other European countries on a wide range of projects. He says a way must be found to ensure the continuation of that collaborative environment post-Brexit.

Filmed at: The Great Telco Debate, 2017, London