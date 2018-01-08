A flexible approach to standards will drive uptake of NFV

One of the key arguments for the development and implementation of NFV technology was to put the customer (the telcos and big enterprises) in control of their own networks and destinies. However, that is happening but much more slowly than some in the industry originally envisaged. Mirko Voltolini says he is not in favour of long-drawn-out standardisation processes whereby every interested party has to argue each and every point on a huge agenda and then to agree on, accede to and then rubber stamp every jot and tittle. Certainly standards are extremely important but, he says, the old system simply takes takes too long and is too slow for the present day. Therefore a flexible approach is not just preferable, it is imperative.

Filmed at: The Great Telco Debate, 2017, London