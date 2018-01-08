5G is much more than just a better way for consumers to stream video content

Stephan Gatien says that if 5G is to realise its potential it will have to expand its appeal beyond the fairly simple and straightforward demands of the consumer market - which are predominantly the avauilability of sufficient and inexpensive fast broadband for individual consumers to be able to stream video on smartphones whenever and wherever they want to. He is optimistic that 5G will son progress beyond such a narrow remit, not least because is already a strong foundation of partnership and collaboration with other industries that will only improve and deepen as the benefits of business-to-business 5G services and apps become more apparent and available.

Filmed at: The Great Telco Debate, 2017, London