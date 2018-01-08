5G: Built from the ground up as an enabler for all industries, everywhere

As Hossein Moiin points out, 4G technology is based on 3G and therefore is actually about little more than the provision of consumer mobile broadband capabilities, services and applications. However, 5G is an entirely different kettle of fish. It was devised from the ground up, from original theory through to real-world deployment, as an enabler for every vertical market and all industries. That said, it remains to be seen whether or not operators will be willing and able to take advantage of the opportunity and capability to transform every industry on the planet. Hossein Moiin believes this will eventually happen but also accepts that mobile broadband with a pronounced tilt in favour of the consumer will be the first of many 5G killer apps.

Filmed at: The Great Telco Debate, 2017, London