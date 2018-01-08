Fullscreen User Comments
5G and 2018; A curate's egg of a year. Good in parts but bad in others

By Martyn Warwick
The Great Telco Debate 2018-01-08T14:09:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G0stmpinzIQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dean Bubley, Founder, Disruptive Analysis

Disruptor-in-Chief, Dean Bubley is as trenchant as ever in his comments. He says that for 5G this year will bring good news and bad news. He believes the 5G hype machine will continue to pump out hot air at the same superheated rate as in 2017 whilst, in the real world, the realities and likely pitfalls that will pertain when 5G is rolled-out as a commercial proposition will become apparent. He adds that niche use cases are just that, niche, and thus unrepresentative of a broader mass market reality. Many industry commentators, observers and experts still incline to the view that while use cases actually exist a copper-bottomed business case doesn't - yet.

Filmed at: The Great Telco Debate, 2017, London

 

Join The Discussion

