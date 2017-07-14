Verizon validates NG-PON2 interoperability with OpenOMCI

Verizon tested NG-PON2 interoperability with its technology partners

Verizon says it successfully proved the interoperability of NG-PON2 at its Technology Center in Waltham, Mass. , during May this year. NG-PON2 is a next generation version of passive optical networking technology. It promises to support up to 40G of total capacity and up to 10Gbit/s speeds per customer, both upstream and downstream, over a single fibre.

The trial focused on ONT management and provisioning and used Verizon's OpenOMCI specification, which documents an ONT (optical network terminals) Management and Control Interface. This is an attempt to create a harmonised, open version of today’s vendor-specific OMCIs.

However, it’s important to note that this is Verizon’s take on OpenOMCI. AT&T also published an OpenOMCI specification just a few weeks ago, based on ITU-T G.988 Managed Entities. AT&T intends to deploy an XGS-PON architecture as part of the overall FTTP solution for its Lightspeed service, hence its OpenOMCI spec differs from Verizon’s FiOS-based one. XGS-PON is championed by Nokia (who is not part of Verizon’s vendor group) and also delivers 10Gbit/s to customers.

Verizon, along with ADTRAN, Broadcom, Cortina Access, Ericsson/Calix and Intel, worked together to develop the OpenOMCI specification that led to the successful trial. The specification defines the OLT-to-ONT interface and is aligned with the ITU-T Recommendation G.989.3. Since the initial NG-PON2 trial by Verizon in December 2016 , these companies intend to make their hardware and software compliant and are actively contributing to the OpenOMCI specification.