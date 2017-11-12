TIP represents the future for telcos – those that want to prosper

The European telcos dominate the TIP Board, with BT, Vodafone and Telefonica signing up last week, joining Deutsche Telekom as the telco Board Directors (other Board members are Facebook, Nokia and Intel). All of these groups operate in challenging markets, whether geographically or economically. Whilst this goes some way to explaining why no North American operators have taken a Board position, it is a situation which will have to change sooner than later.

But even without the US-based telco giants, the US-based TIP has already shown that it is doing nicely without them, thank you very much. Over the next couple of weeks. TelecomTV will be publishing videos from the TIP Summit, but to whet your appetite, consider this: the following list are dedicated project groups that TIP’s telco and vendor members are actively developing:

Edge Compute

OpenCellular

vRAN Fronthaul

Solutions Integration

Open Optical Packet Transport

mmWave Networks

OpenRAN

E2E Network Slicing

Artificial Intelligence and Applied Machine Learning

People and Process

System Integration and Site Optimization

Pretty impressive. But whilst project groups are all well and good, the engineers need to roll up their sleeves and put its technology and processes into real-world operation. This is precisely what TIP is now doing. It is already working in locations such as Uganda and Peru, testing new infrastructure deployments and builds. From these proving grounds, TIP intends to collect data, analysis and iterate. How very DevOps…

And, it must be said, how very Facebook. But that’s no bad thing; telcos can learn from the web-scale companies, which is why amongst all the technology project groups TIP has created a “People and Processes” one. Whilst Facebook may be focused on enabling universal connectivity, the telcos – very capably led by TIP Chairman Axel Clauberg of Deutsche Telekom – are looking to reverse the talent “brain drain” and make telcos more compelling places to work and invest into.

“This industry does not move lightning-fast, but we are going to try to change that with what we are doing in TIP,” said Jay Parikh, Head of Engineering and Infrastructure at Facebook, during his keynote. And we believe it will, with the support of progressive telcos that are determined to survive and prosper. Dismiss TIP at your peril – it’s shaping the future of telcos.

There’s a comprehensive update on the TIP’s activities from Axel here on his blog, plus updates from the OpenCellular project group, the vRAN Fronthaul project group and the OOPT group. There’s news about the AI and Applied ML group here, and an update on the TIP Community Labs here.