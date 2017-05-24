The Manchester bombing was truly awful, but why the free phone calls?
via Flickr © G.Alonso (CC BY-SA 2.0)
- Free phone calls in wake of Manchester bombing is a kind gesture
- But does an isolated incident, however awful, really warrant free calls from the US to all 60 million of us?
- What does it seem to say about the response to the crime?
The news that AT&T and Sprint will waive charges for calls placed and texts sent from America to Britain in the wake of the Manchester bombing in which 22 children and young adults were killed and many more injured, has no doubt been welcomed in the UK in the spirit with which it’s been offered. It’s a great gesture, thanks to all.
But (and you knew there was going to be one) I have a problem with it.
First, while nobody should try and minimise the awfulness of the act - and blowing up children is so awful there aren’t words with sufficient power to describe it - we must also gauge the actual scale of the event and the intention of the perpetrators. These aren’t ‘mindless’ acts, as they’re so often described. They are engineered to cause maximum outrage with minimum effort and in doing so they are designed spur a reaction and feed the flames of communal dissent here in the UK and beyond.
I'm all for a heartfelt response to tragedy, but the bombing is not an act that has suddenly rendered the rest of the UK victims - traumatised survivors in need of a call from the US to see if we’re OK. It’s not like that.
Why free calls?
In the circumstances of a natural disaster, communications become difficult and making multiple calls to seek reassurance that loved ones are safe can become prohibitively expensive. Free call programmes as implemented by US telcos in the wake of hurricanes especially, are therefore a boon and an appropriate corporate response.
But that’s the very reason the free calls offer in the wake of this suicide bombing is simply inappropriate. It puts an isolated incident (this is the first bombing on this scale in the UK since 2005, remember) in the same bracket as a national or regional disaster, such as a major earthquake, and in doing so does the terrorists’ work for them by amplifying the ‘impact’ of the event. The horror of the event is huge, but its actual impact is ‘relatively’ low. There is no chaos or mass hysteria here, just a determination to carry on and not let the terrorists win.
So it may prove unfortunate that the outrage came just as what’s being described as a diplomatic showdown is looming between President Trump and the leaders of France and Germany on whether to wage all out war, via NATO, on Islamic State.
The leaders are due to meet on Thursday at a Nato summit in Brussels, but France and Germany (and other members of NATO), while keen to fight terrorism, are reluctant to be dragged into another ‘boots-on-the-ground, planes-in-the-air” Middle East adventure of the type prosecuted in Iraq and Afghanistan. Many argue that those military interventions simply made things worse. They don’t want the NATO alliance to tie them to formal military action.
Nothing to do with Manchester, you say? To set the NATO scene Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, says he expects counter-terrorism to be top of the agenda for the leaders. “I expect Nato allies to step up and agree to do more in the fight against terrorism, not least because of what we saw in Manchester on Monday," he’s reported to have said.
