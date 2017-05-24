The Manchester bombing was truly awful, but why the free phone calls?

Free phone calls in wake of Manchester bombing is a kind gesture

But does an isolated incident, however awful, really warrant free calls from the US to all 60 million of us?

What does it seem to say about the response to the crime?

The news that AT&T and Sprint will waive charges for calls placed and texts sent from America to Britain in the wake of the Manchester bombing in which 22 children and young adults were killed and many more injured, has no doubt been welcomed in the UK in the spirit with which it’s been offered. It’s a great gesture, thanks to all.

But (and you knew there was going to be one) I have a problem with it.

First, while nobody should try and minimise the awfulness of the act - and blowing up children is so awful there aren’t words with sufficient power to describe it - we must also gauge the actual scale of the event and the intention of the perpetrators. These aren’t ‘mindless’ acts, as they’re so often described. They are engineered to cause maximum outrage with minimum effort and in doing so they are designed spur a reaction and feed the flames of communal dissent here in the UK and beyond.

I'm all for a heartfelt response to tragedy, but the bombing is not an act that has suddenly rendered the rest of the UK victims - traumatised survivors in need of a call from the US to see if we’re OK. It’s not like that.