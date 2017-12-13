Telenor Research expects big things from 5G, deep learning and blockchain

Rounding up the rest of Telenor’s predictions, we’ll start with social media. It believes social media newsfeeds will become less ‘social’ and more ‘media’ as evidenced by Facebook users posting less and giving way to an increasing amount of professional and paid content – of varying relevance. Add ‘fake news’ into the mix and might we now see users turning to other platforms for news, to curate their ‘digital presence’ and get updates on friends and family? Debatable; but all the while Facebook continues its expansion into messaging.

Augmented reality: “Though no mass market relaunch of Google’s AR glasses are on the immediate horizon, we should see a surge in the number of apps with AR in 2018,” said Sandberg. He adds that with its latest version of the iPhone operating system, Apple has built-in support for augmenting whatever the phone’s camera captures with additional information. This means that much of the complexity is removed for programmers and AR then gets to be within reach for hundreds of thousands of iOS app developers.

Next, the mobile wallet and the introduction of new device payment systems, such as IoT banking based services in Asia. In Europe, 2018 sees the introduction of the new Payment Service (PSD2) directive (see TelecomTV’s recent coverage of IoT and Banking here), which enables access to banks’ customer data for the new breed of FinTech start-ups. This paves the way for ‘open banking’ and innovation, said Sandberg, as well as challenges within current business models and the telco payment ecosystem. As ever, security will be key.

And finally, one for the “I don’t think so!” category – although we would love to be proved wrong. Telenor believes that people will actually read online Terms and Conditions. What? There’s logic to the argument though, as in mid-2018 the EU will update the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in several significant ways. The regulation strengthens the protection of our usage data, aiming to give control back to us private users, as well as changing how companies ask for your permission to use your data. Consequently, T&Cs must be reinvented so that consumers know what data they give away and for what purpose.

“This reinvention is key and we are going to see a lot of variations around Terms and Conditions in the beginning,” said Sandberg. “New Terms & Conditions are coming to your favourite app – and you’ll want to read them.”. Maybe.

But before we end our predictions round-up, allow TelecomTV to be so bold as to add another area to watch for in 2018 – zero touch automation. We’ll be giving it some serious coverage over the next twelve months, in addition to our ongoing coverage of SDN, NFV and orchestration.