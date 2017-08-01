Telefónica receives validation (and a note of caution) for its Telco Cloud strategy

Appraisal of the UNICA project and progress to date

Welcomes UNICA’s sponsorship of open-source communities

To date, UNICA is live in four markets

Warns that Telefónica faces three main challenges to further deployment

Spanish operator Telefónica has reason to be pleased with the findings of a white paper from Analysys Mason that investigates its Telco Cloud programme. Mind you, so it should, as Telefónica actually commissioned the report in the first place. So it obviously came as a relief when Analysys Mason concluded:“Telefónica has one of the industry’s most ambitious and forward-looking visions for a future network based on NFV/SDN technologies.”

The consultancy firm summarises the progress that the company is making in implementing its Telco Cloud programme, which includes the UNICA project – the foundational architecture that the telco is deploying to support future networks based on NFV and SDN. UNICA has been in development for around four years now and Analysys Mason says that as a result, “Telefónica has the authority and insights to overcome the technological challenges and complexities posed by network virtualisation”.

The firm adds: “UNICA has a well-founded and thoughtful architecture that does not compromise on original ETSI NFV principles: independence from vendor-lock-in at every layer of the architecture; the use of commodity and, where possible, open-source, cloud technologies, and the encouragement of market innovation through UNICA’s sponsorship of open-source communities”.