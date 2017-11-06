Sprint & T-Mobile drop the merger, Sprint switches to “win win” deal with Altice

Sprint and T-Mobile wind up merger talks

Sprint opts for MVNO and fibre deal with Altice

Sprint and T-Mobile recently declared that, despite a lot of trying, the companies have been unable to find mutually agreeable terms for a merger, so the talks are dead.

In a statement John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile US, never missing a chance for a sly dig, said that “the prospect of combining with Sprint has been compelling for a variety of reasons, including the potential to create significant benefits for consumers and value for shareholders. However, we have been clear all along that a deal with anyone will have to result in superior long-term value for T-Mobile’s shareholders compared to our outstanding stand-alone performance and track record.” In other words, T-Mobile was better off battling on as a standalone - aggregate performance would be dragged down by Sprint.

Almost immediately after the ending of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger talks, Sprint announced a multi-year strategic agreement with Altice USA under which it would use Altice’s broadband platform to accelerate the densification of its network and Sprint’s mobile network would provide mobile voice and data services to Altice customers in an MVNO agreement.

This arrangement must have been have been on the table through at least the latter half of Sprint’s negotiation with T-Mobile (these things don’t just pop up overnight) and while it might grab the spotlight for a day or two to soften the stark failure of the merger talks, it won’t really compensate for the dead deal which would have been transformative for the US market.