Level 3 scrubs up its APAC operations to guard against botnet DDoS attacks

New DDoS scrubbing centres open in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore

Level 3 instigates enhanced cyber protection for its customers’ networks

Threat of botnet attacks on IoT equipment is increasing

Over 500,000 botnets based on the Mirai source code believed to be operating

Level 3 Communications is the latest telco to step up its security activities in the face of increasing cyberattacks on its customers’ networks. It has opened new “scrubbing centres” in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore to expand its security service functionality through dedicated Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation solutions for its multinational company customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Level 3 says its security solutions provide layers of defence through enhanced network routing, rate limiting and filtering that can be paired with cloud-based scrubbing for a more comprehensive mitigation solution. Australia, China and Hong Kong are listed among the most vulnerable countries to cyberattacks, according to a report by Project Sonar – a security research project by Rapid7 that conducts internet-wide surveys across different services and protocols to detect global exposure to common vulnerabilities.

Rapid7 cites lack of encryption as a key factor in the growth of cyberattacks, and a “a fundamental failure in modern internet engineering”. Where encryption and strong authentication is possible today, they argue that exposing a database directly to the 3.5 billion human internet population is no longer a sensible act.

In its report last year, the organisation said that: “Despite calls from the Internet Architecture Board, the Internet Engineering Task Force, and virtually every security company and security advocacy organization on Earth, compulsory encryption is not a default, standard feature in internet protocol design.”

Level 3 opened the additional scrubbing centres to provide customers with infrastructure in the region to quickly mitigate attacks with less disruption to business operations. The telco says it has a DDoS ingest capacity of 4.5Tbit/s, providing a high capacity to ingest massive attacks so customers can get back to business as quickly as possible. The service is carrier agnostic and pulls all customer traffic into Level 3's globally located scrubbing centres for cleansing before forwarding legitimate traffic through a private connection or the public internet.

“Our customers need an adaptive approach to tackling today's threat environment,” said Anthony Christie, Chief Marketing Officer, Level 3. “The disciplined approach we've taken to monitoring the threat landscape to protect our network has put us in a unique position to work with our customers in Asia Pacific to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats. Our expansive view of threats coupled with our full suite of enterprise networking services supports companies of all sizes located anywhere on the globe.”