It's nothing personal - and that's the trouble for MVNOs

Good subscriber experience is in decline

Communications service providers not good at communicating with their customers

Consumers want properly targeted, relevant promotions and personalised services

When they don't get it, they vote with their wallets and churn away to other service providers

New research from London, UK-headquartered Engage Hub finds that 25 per cent of mobile network subscribers have churned to competitors that offer targeted promotions and personalised services. What's more, 47 per cent believe that MVNOs could greatly improve the customer experience if only they determined properly to do so.

Mobile network operators have always been notoriously tight-lipped about their subscriber loss statistics and over the years many have spun overblown to gild the lily and make out that the churn rates they do reluctantly admit to are much lower than the objective reality. Mobile subscribers have always been fickle, usually for very good reason, and as competition increased they tended more and more to be willing to move from one network operator to another to take advantage of what they perceive to be a better deal.

The new research report indicates just how very fragile a subscriber's relationship with an MVNO can be, and, as such, it reinforces what earlier and different research studies also found. One of the main findings of this latest report is that communications service providers aren't particularly good at communicating properly with their customers. Some 47 per cent of respondents cited good communications as having the biggest impact on overall consumer experience with MVNOs over the course of the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent of consumers believe that a mobile operator's ability to deliver offers that that are relevant to them and that they could actually make use of would have the biggest impact on their overall experience. This is followed very closely (35 per cent) by good and easy accessibility to support and advice. Poor call centre response times, impenetrable IVR systems and overworked and undertrained call agents and support staff remain a major bugbear for subscribers and a majority of customers not only think that things haven't improved but are actually getting even worse. Fifty-nine per cent of respondents believe the MVNO customer service has not improved over the last year while 17 per cent say it has declined further.

The Engage Hub report, "Managing the Customer Experience in the Information Age" also reveals, hardly unsurprisingly, that just over half (51 per cent) of MVNO subscribers are as 'loyal' or 'disloyal' as they were 12 months ago, 16 per cent are less loyal. That said, more than 25 per cent of respondents are more loyal to their service provider than they used to be - a sign perhaps that some MVNOs in some cases are doing some things right, are improving the customer experience and are reaping the benefits of the loyalty dividend.