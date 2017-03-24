Operators are sitting on golden eggs but need help to hatch them

Can you future-proof the future?

Or is hype obscuring the reality of network transformation?

Operators have many advantages but don't always play to them

Connectivity is the key

Under cerulean heavens magicked into existence by massed marcoms teams whose role it is to promote only the bluest of blue-sky thinking, wave after wave of publicity and hype has been lapping seductively onto the shores of the global telecoms sector, beguiling the industry with its soft but insistent susurration and generating massive enthusiasm for, and commitment to, total network transformation.

The evangelists have been telling us the promised land almost in sight and a new golden age of telecoms is about to dawn. However, what if, just what if, the sunny forecast turned out to be little more than wishful thinking and network transformation actually results in the construction and deployment of what, a few short years down the line, will reveal itself to be just another set of massively expensive legacy systems?

In the past we have seen many technologies and solutions sold as universal nostrums to cure all the industry's ills that later have been revealed to be quack remedies. Surely, we're not going to go round the same old and well-worn loop of over-promising and then under-delivering yet again are we? Hopefully not. In recent months the once over-inflated balloon of network transformation hype has leaked some of its hot are and descended much closer to the ground, where reality is visible.

At the recent Mobile World Congress held earlier this month in Barcelona, the future of network transformation as enabled by Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) was much in evidence.

The basic theory of applied NFV is that the great majority of the network services that are currently processed in the core of the network will be moved out to the edge. This sea-change will be enabled by transforming many of the physical, hardware devices that at present are relied on both to process network services and also to secure them into software that can run on commodity processors at the network edge. When that happens, service providers will be able much more easily, quickly and inexpensively to deploy turnkey platforms, predominantly, in the early years at least, in the form of virtual Customer Premise Equipment (vCPE) that can remotely manage solutions deployed at the edge of their networks.

NFV usage is evolving even as the grand vision for Software Defined Networks (SDN), NFV's almost-but-not-quite-twin, is being substantially re-edited as some big CSPs and cloud providers have adopted a subset of the original premise of SDN which was to create a new, centrally-managed, flow-based networking architecture. The original concept of SDN did not include the notion or use use of 'overlay' networks, but that is what is happening.