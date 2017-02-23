Time to pump the hot air out of the network transformation balloon
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xKy74Q-_CU8?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
André Beijen, Head of Network Innovation, KPN
KPN, formerly the incumbent telco in the Netherlands has transformed itself into the country's only fully-integrated access provider for both domestic and business consumers of communications services. André Beijen, Head of Network Innovation at KPN, says it is high time the industry de-hyped itself because many vendors are over-promising on what virtualization can deliver and as a direct result service providers now have unrealistic expectations. A sensible and sustainable balance must be achieved if the journey to the transformed network is to be as seamless and straightforward as is being promised and investments are to be made wisely. The facts have to be separated from wishful thinking and vendors have to understand and accept that legacy systems, that still work perfectly well and cost a great deal of money to deploy in the first place, are not going to be junked anytime soon, and certainly not at the behest of pushy salespeople.
FILMED AT: Tech Mahindra Network Services Conclave 2016, The Hague, Netherlands
