Tech Mahindra’s ‘Cloud CPE’ business services strategy explained
Vineet Chaku, Head of Enterprise Business Solutions, Tech Mahindra
Telcos have not moved as fast in offering new services to businesses as they have in offering new things to consumers, Vineet tells Martyn Warwick. Instead we’ve certainly seen new technologies such as virtual CPE applied, but in the main these have generated only incremental improvements for business customers. Tech Mahindra’s strategy with ‘cloud CPE’ is to provide vCPE as a base and then design multiple services to run on top that the CSP can present to customers as alternatives to offerings from ‘over the top’ providers, while at the same time presenting ‘one throat to choke’ and a unified view of the services being used. “For the CSP we define the problem and then solve it,” he says.
FILMED AT: Tech Mahindra’s Network Services Conclave 2016
