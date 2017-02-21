Keep NFV open at all costs, or pay a very heavy price
Panel Discussion
Three industry experts discuss the process of network transformation as seen from their own perspectives from within their different organisations. Although their experiences differ, Manish Singh, Remko Helwerda and Petar Torre find common ground and common cause and agree that managing network transformation and bringing about the never before attempted merging of technology, telecoms and IT infrastructures and disciplines is probably the most difficult task that the global comms industry has ever faced. The move to Cloudification, SDNFV, IoT and 5G is complex and puts a lot of strain on the assets, resources and organisational abilities of telcos, network operators and communications services providers and the panelists concur that the best way to approach and solve these problems is to exploit the ecosystem to work together with both existing partners and to seek out and engage with new ones.
Featuring:
- Manish Singh. Vice-President Product Management SDN&NFV. Tech Mahindra.
- Remko Helwerda. Strategic Consultant, KPN.
- Petar Torre. Lead Architect. Telco Infrastructure. Intel
FILMED AT: Tech Mahindra Network Services Conclave 2016, The Hague, Netherlands
