The e-book, Chapter Two: in which we remember that we prefer paper after all

E-books and e-readers are suffering a slowdown

Paper books and periodicals are on a revival

What went wrong?

What looked like an unstoppable trend five years ago has just stalled. Sales of e-books and their companion e-readers, most famously Amazon’s Kindle, have suddenly slowed, executed a three point turn and gone back the way they came. The numbers are almost shocking.

The UK Publishing Association says its stats show an e-book sales decline of 17 per cent in the UK in 2016, while sales of traditional books and periodicals actually grew by 7 per cent. The US market has followed a similar pattern.

It was all supposed to be so different eight or nine years ago when we at TelecomTV were reporting on the Kindle and the e-book phenomenon. So high was the interest after the launch of the Kindle in late 2007 (just after the iPhone turned up) that bold predictions were being made about potential monetization opportunities for mobile telcos who were quick to jump in and partner with Amazon on over the air (OTA) book sales.

But more than this, on paper (as it were) the concept appeared to be just right for the times. For the user, a Kindle stuffed full of ebooks meant you didn’t have to go to a bookshop and you didn’t have to lug the books around with you. Books were actively slaughtering the rainforest, of course, so you could feel smug about not encouraging that.

In summary, your electronic reader was arguably far more convenient than a bookcase; was easier to use; was stylish and modern (in a 2007 sort of way) and the books themselves promised to be less expensive (being merely electronic) and you could take thousands of them with you. It was pretty clear to many that the e-book was going to win out. Yes, the paper book would remain, but it would be a dwindling category.

And in fact the ebook did come a long way - it currently represents about a quarter to a third of the total book market, at least before it turned its recent corner and started shrinking.