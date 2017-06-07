3GPP is heading north with APIs

How exactly is 3GPP developing new northbound APIs?

Operators want to exploit additional communication channels

History of creating new, rather than adopting existing standards

Work to run from Release 14 through to Release 16 and beyond

We recently reported on the news that the 3GPP standards group has started work on defining a Northbound Application Programme Interface (API), which provides an interface between an Application Server (either in a mobile operator’s network or external to it and operated by a third party) and the cellular network, controlled by specified functions in the operator’s network. The objective is to help operators provide targeted services to vertical industries through “network slicing” of functions and assets.

It’s a very important area, and there are a lot of issues around this move. Our thanks to Erik Guttman, Chair of the 3GPP TSG SA, for taking time to clarify these issues and provide us with additional details.

Are network technology and architectures sufficiently advanced to support such endeavours? Yes they are, says Erik, but the business implementations have yet to succeed. For example, he correctly cites the fact that VPNs have been supported ever since GPRS was introduced as the precursor to mobile data as we know it today. There are many retail establishments that still rely on GPRS to collect payments from credit cards, but the commission charged by the card issuing companies dwarfs the cost of providing the data connectivity service. In other words, it is not that network technology and architectures are not sufficiently advanced – it is that they are not sufficiently suited to many industry deployment and business models. When you come to add additional services such as device management, monitoring, high latency data delivery, etc, then the situation becomes worse.

But the Northbound API work goes beyond offering communication services to app servers. “The intention is to provide service-specific control, monitoring, authorisation, etc. so that the network’s behaviour and knowledge can be exposed and even controlled by third parties,” says Erik. “In some cases, it is the operation of the network itself that can be parameterized, exposed to and controlled by application servers, that constitutes the service.” All should be revealed in 3GPP Rel-15.