One number to ring them all and to T-Mobile bind them (well, in the US at least)

Years ago there was a lot of hoo-hah about the notion that, one day, a 'telephone number' might be allocated to, and thus become the de facto 'property' of, an individual rather than simply pertaining to a particular comms device. And now, according to T-Mobile US, that day has arrived. Never a company to sell itself short in the bugle oil department, T-Mobile US is actually claiming that its 'Digits' service "reinvents the phone number" by permitting subscribers to use the same number on all their comms devices as well as to place multiple T-Mobile US numbers on the same device.

In this context, "all comms devices" actually means mobile handsets, laptops, tablets and some smart watches and Digits also allows those devices to have multiple numbers attached to them such as one number for work and another for personal, non-work circumstances and so on. The service is already being beta-trialled by a small number of T-Mobile US subscribers and will be available to all customers during the first half of 2017. However, the operator is staying schtum on how much Digits will cost. Potential users will be hoping that it won't be an arm and a leg.

Currently, Digits will work across only a limited number of mobile devices but it is already native to some Samsung smartphones - from the Note 5 and Galaxy S6 and so forward. However, Android and iOS users will need to download the free Digits app.

Revelling yet again in his self-appointed role as industry iconoclast and bane of his competitors, T-Mobile US president and CEO, John Legere, said, "It's time to shake things up. Phones today are nothing like they were just a decade ago, but the phone number has basically stayed the same forever. Digits works just like your T-Mobile phone number, except it is way more powerful. Simply put, Digits is breakthrough technology that won't be replicated any time soon." Well, he would say something that, wouldn't he? He always does.

Mike Sievert, the COO of T-Mobile US, added, "This isn't the first time you can add extra numbers to a device, but this IS the first time you can do it all – multiple numbers on one device and one number on multiple devices – and do it with carrier-grade quality. The service prioritises calls from your phone over other data and that makes calls more reliable and clearer. You can make and take calls and texts on whatever device is most convenient. Just log in and, bam, your call history, messages and even voicemail are all there. And it’s always your same number, so when you call or text from another device, it shows up as you.”

CTO Nevill Ray echoed Mr. Sievert's comments, saying," This [the Digits] solution will work across pretty much anything. I'd almost go so far as to say any consumer electronics device, There are no constraints as there are with these other systems. He added that T-Mobile already has "seven patents and counting" on the Digits technology and that "nobody is coming up with as pure and as integrated and as simple as a solution for the customer to manage."